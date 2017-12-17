The Suburban Times

University Place City Council cancels Dec. 18 meeting

The City Council Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2017 has been cancelled. The next Regular Meeting of the University Place City Council will be January 2, 2018.

