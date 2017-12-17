The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

PCTV: Train crossing improvements for DuPont ahead of faster Amtrak trains

By 1 Comment Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Things To Know

Amtrak has a new route through DuPont, JBLM, Lakewood and Tacoma. That means more high speed trains than people are used to. Learn more about the crossing improvements from DuPont’s City of Police, Larry Holt.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Comments

  1. A very Sad day for all those that were injured and killed by this speeding bullet. My prayers to all the family’s that are suffering from this disaster. This accident was responded to before this route was started. Many level headed people responded before Amtrak was given the green light to operative this High Speed route. So many people now are suffering because of the need for speed and not good judgement. Amtrak you need to really step up and take responsibilty for your actions on this terrible, but preventable accident. You had this train going to fast for that train crossing over that curved bridge, bottom line. You better take care of all those family’s that you ruined, forever!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *