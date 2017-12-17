Men’s Basketball Stumbles In Crossover To Clackamas, 83-65

The Men’s Raiders basketball team was not able to win at the Pierce Crossover Tournament this winter. Clackamas ended up winning, 83-65 in the third game of the tournament. Pierce is now 2-8 on the year.

Pierce will now take a break until after the holiday. Pierce will not play again until it goes on the road on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. against Olympic College in Bremerton.

Sophomore Rakeem Hughey (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) led the Raiders with 18 points in the game and had 4 assists. Freshman Marquise Raybon (Las Vegas, NV., Las Vegas H.S.) had 13 rebounds for Pierce. Other than Hughey’s offense, the rest of the team struggled from the floor. Freshman Daniel Gregory (Puyallup, WA., Emerald Ridge H.S.) had 8 points as a reserve in the contest. Pierce made 33.8% of the field goals. The Raiders were 8-32 (25%) from the 3 point line. The Raiders also gave the Cougars 19 turnovers during the game.

Isaiah Gentry scored 23 points for Clackamas. Gentry also had six rebounds for the Cougars. Shawn Carson also had 6 rebounds to lead the team.

In the previous game, Everett Trojans won 89-87 over Yakima Valley.

Pierce will be back at home on Wed., Jan. 3 vs. Skagit Valley at 7:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr.. The game will be streamed at Pierceraiders.com.