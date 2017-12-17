Incredible Comeback Leads to Overtime and Win

Sometimes when you go to the locker room down 42-22, you sometimes realize that it could end up being a rough night. When your team gotten off to a 2-8 start in the preseason, you worry a little more about the second half. Tonight though, the Pierce Raiders thought differently. Pierce ends up having an incredible second half including a 42 point fourth quarter and a 17-13 overtime in the Raiders favor. Pierce eventually will beat Clark (0-8), 102-98.

Head Coach Ariassa Wilson was proud of the team’s performance tonight. Wilson said, “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. They displayed the meaning of never give up and believe in yourself and your team. Outstanding performance and team effort.”

Freshman Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S.) helped to lead the comeback. Dewitt had 32 points in the game. Freshman Ruby Daube(Manteca, CA., East Union H.S.) and Sophomore Kaytreeona Williams-Mack(Spanaway, WA., Bethel H.S.) each had eight rebounds to bring the ball back to the team’s offense during the comeback.

The Raiders ended up gaining many of their points off of turnovers. Clark had 34 turnovers, but they got only twenty points. Pierce ends up getting 23 turnovers, but they are able to get 28 points off the turnovers. Many of the rest of the points came from the charity stripe. Pierce ended up 22-33 (66.7%) from the free throw line.

Sophomore Victoria Mukisa was excited after the game. Mukisa said, “It was a great team effort, everybody played their part and we didn’t give up. We were relentless.”

Pierce (3-8) finishes up the Everett Crossover at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday vs. Yakima Valley C.C. (6-1). The Raiders will then not play again until Sat., January 6 at Edmonds C.C. at 2:00 p.m.