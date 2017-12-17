HOV construction schedule for week of Dec. 18

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 in Tacoma will close multiple ramps during overnight hours the week of Dec. 18 for drainage inspection, and guardrail and barrier installation.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Monday, Dec. 18

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour through the southbound I-5 collector/distributor. Lane closures begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Southbound Interstate 705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour through the southbound I-5 collector/distributor. Lane closures begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

State Route 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramp to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramp to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East L Street. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.