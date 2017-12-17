Amtrak train schedule through Lakewood

Beginning December 18, Sound Transit says 14 Amtrak trains, at 79 mph, will pass through Lakewood at the following times:
A.M. – 7, 8:25, 9:40, 10:35 and 11:05.
P.M. – 12:20, 2:10, 3:15, 5:30, 6:15, 7:10, 7:50, 8:45 and 9:35.
Information by way of Rachel Adler, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, West Pierce Fire and Rescue
Comments
JohnA says
Perhaps the “end of the line” on a catastrophic Day 1 for this ill conceived threat to everyone along its path. A real tragedy.
Greg Horn says
Amtrak / Sound Transit told us they expected one death every ten years. We should be good to go for the next sixty years now.