Take a Winter Break at Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek

Schools are about the let out for the rest of the year, and the holiday rush is on. We’ve got some great suggestions for memorable times with family and friends over the coming two weeks. Both Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium have special open hours during Winter Break. So spend a relaxing day with loved ones – and a few wild creatures – at either zoo.

Or stroll through a winter wonderland of more than 650,000 colorful LEDs configured into zoo animals and local landmarks during Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Both zoos also will have some holiday closures.

Here’s the rundown:

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open daily from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 (except for a one-day closure on Dec. 25).

This includes some special weekday openings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during Winter Break.

Hours are 9:30 am – 4 pm daily

Zoolights is open nightly through Jan. 1 (except for a one-night closure on Dec. 24)

That means Zoolights is open on Dec. 25

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. nightly.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is open daily from Dec. 26-Jan. 1 (this includes special weekday openings during Winter Break)

The Wildlife Park’s Winter Wildland event, featuring special winter-themed enrichments for animals all around Northwest Trek, is set for Dec. 29-31.

For a complete schedule of events, go to www.nwtrek.org

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.