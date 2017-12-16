The Suburban Times

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County Fundraiser at the Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County hosted a fundraiser at the Lakewood Playhouse Wednesday, Dec. 13. This event would not have been possible without the superior catering provided by Carrs Restaurant and the Moonrise Cafe as well as the generosity of Lakewood Playhouse, Secure Pacific, TAPCO Credit Union, Deputy Sheriff’s Guild and the McDonalds on Steilacoom Blvd.
Crime Stoppers’ next annual playhouse fundraiser will be this coming summer. Details will be forthcoming.

