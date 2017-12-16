Countdown is over, fast trains arrive Monday

Beginning Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 trains traveling up to 79 miles per hour will begin using the Point Defiance Bypass, which runs from the Tacoma Dome Station, through South Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and DuPont.

Fourteen daily passenger trains will travel in both directions, in addition to the Sound Transit Sounder commuter trains that already run through the city. The Sounder trains stop at Lakewood Station, the Amtrak trains will not stop in the city.

Most of the fast trains will pass through Lakewood between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. However, delays in schedules make it important to stay alert and expect trains at any time, day or night. There are times when trains will pass in both directions, which will prolong the amount of time the railroad crossing arms are down.

At times, Lakewood police officers will be stationed at intersections to promote safety. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to always follow good rail safety guidelines including:

Do not walk on or near the tracks

Do not stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks while waiting for traffic

Obey all signals at all times – both pedestrians and drivers

Wait for crossing arms to go up and/or lights to stop flashing before entering a crossing

Here is a schedule of the Sounder and Amtrak trains (times in Blue are Sounder; times in green are Amtrak).