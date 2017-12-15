Raybon’s 29 Point Night Does Not Include Raider Win

Pierce (2-6) played a good first half, staying close to 4th ranked Everett (8-2). Down 40-38, Coach Mendelson felt the team was ready for a primed second half. Pierce had made 51.5% of its field goals in the first half, compared to Everett’s 45.7%. Freshman Marquise Raybon (Las Vegas, NV., Las Vegas H.S.) seemed on fire with 18 points at the half. The team felt like an upset was possible, but the second half led Everett to a final 100-91 score.

Unfortunately, Pierce played a similar second half (51.4% of field goals in second half) while Everett made 53% of its field goals. Everett ended up with 18 free throws in the 2nd half as well, and they had made only two in the first half. The Trojans had a 17-2 run in the second half as the Raiders struggled with fouls. Everett ends up with a 60-53 second half to help knot the win.

Freshman Marquise Raybon ended up with 29 points to lead Pierce. Raybon also has 13 rebounds to help the team stay close on defense. Sophomore Rakeem Hughey (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) had 25 points to stay close to Raybon.

The Raiders will play Yakima Valley (5-2) tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr. as the team continues to play the Crossover Tournament. Yakima Valley defeated Clackamas (4-4) 80-78, in the earlier game. Yakima Valley had some great fortune late in the game when with the score tied at 78-78 with 2.9 seconds left, Clackamas fouled the defender and they went to the free throw lane for a chance to win. Trey Delp (Fr./Zillah, WA.) made both shots for the Yaks to seal the win.

Clackamas will play Everett at 2 p.m. prior to the Raiders game on Friday. Both games will be streamed on Pierceraiders.com, and all games will be kept on twitter at Piercecrossover or NWACmbb.