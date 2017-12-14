Zelda is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Zelda (#A501126) is a quirky princess who loves a good chin rub and gentle pats. The spunky two-year-old warms up shortly after meeting you.

After a slow introduction, Zelda is good around other cats. She isn’t terribly fond of dogs unless they are very low key. She would be best in a home with a couple, individual, or a family with older children.

Shortly after Zelda was born, it was found that she has a reoccurring urinary tract infection that requires monitoring, a special diet, and medication. Zelda needs someone who will love her unconditionally and provide the attention and consistency of implementing her current routine.

Meet this delightful girl at Metropolitan Veterinary, 401 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. For more information, visit metvetpets.com. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.