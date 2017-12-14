Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths throughout JBLM, Camp Lewis Cemetery Saturday to remember the fallen

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – For the second year in a row, Wreaths Across America, in partnership with the Mary Ball Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Tacoma, has selected the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM to receive wreaths during the National Wreaths Across America Day recognition ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

More than 400 volunteers from JBLM units and local community groups are scheduled to gather at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main to place 1,000 wreaths beside the headstones during the ceremony. Prior to the official ceremony, wreaths will also be placed at the monuments representing the major campaigns units of the base supported.

The annual event which was first conducted at Arlington National Cemet90ery in 1992, was established to remember the fallen, and honor those who served. Since then, it has expanded t more than 1,000 locations across the country.