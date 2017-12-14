TMP: Elephant and Piggie’s: We Are In A Play

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s TMP Family Theater announces its second production of the season for 2017/18 season, Elephant and Piggie’: We Are In A Play.

Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In A Play is a heartwarming musical from the pages Mo Willems’ award-winning and best-selling children’s books. About an elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie that are best friends, this musical will have you doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all the way home!

About the Show

Gerald the Elephant is cautious and Piggie is…well, NOT. They are the best of friends. Which means they have LOTS of fun together… and sometimes do NOT! Mo Willems’ most delightfully amusing characters come to musical life on the stage in their Very First Play. There are bound to be lots of laughs! But will Gerald and Piggie teach each other something more important before the curtain falls?

January 13 – 21, 2018

Saturday: Jan 13 and 20, 11 am and 2 pm

Sunday: Jan 14 and 21, 2:00 pm

The Cast

Elephant – Tyler Dobies

Piggie – Brittany Henderson

Squirelle #1 – Kat Fresh

Squirelle #2 – TBD

Squirelle #3 – Emily Saletan

Dog/Penguin/Stage Manger Voice – TBD

TMP’s Creative Team

Stage Manager – Cassandra DeChante

Choreographer – Heather Arneson

Music Director – Zachary Kellogg

Set Designer – Blake York

Set Builders- Dennis Kurtz

Scenic Technician Ely Mattson

Light Designer – Leo Foster

Costume Designer – Kat Fresh

Sound Board – Cedric Leggin

Where?

Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In A Play plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Adults $15.00?

Senior, Military, Students $13.00?

Children (12 & under) $12.00?

Groups of 10 or more $10.00?

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical | February 3 – 11, 2018

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical? | March 10 – 18, 2018

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse?

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a National Award winning non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.