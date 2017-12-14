Raiders Men’s Basketball to Host NWAC Crossover Tournament

Pierce College will be hosting the NWAC Crossover Tournament from Dec. 14-16 (Thurs.-Sat.) at the Health Ed. Ctr. on the Fort Steilacoom Campus. This is the first year that each college is asked to hold the Crossover Tournament every four years.

The Raiders get the opportunity to have the Men’s games this winter. Everett Trojans will represent the North Region, the Clackamas Cougars will serve as the representative from the South Region, and the Yakima Valley Yaks will represent the East Region. While the Men’s team plays at home, the Women’s team will have their tournament in Everett. Their tournament starts on Friday and goes until Sunday.

The Pierce Raiders are 2-5 during the 2017 season. Pierce played a well played game against Shoreline on Sunday as they hoped to gain the 4th place medal in the Bellevue Bulldogs tournament. The Raiders ended up losing, 74-71. Despite the loss, the team played much better when they played Shoreline earlier in December when they fell, 116-63. The Raiders hope to get things going this weekend, as the largely freshman team is quickly getting older.

Everett C.C. (7-2) is the clear favorite in the tournament, as they are ranked #4 in the first UnderArmour NWAC Men’s Poll from Dec. 12. Clackamas is 4-3 on the year. They played Pierce earlier in the year at the Raider Thanksgiving Tournament, and Clackamas won 77-70. Clackamas went on to finish 2nd in the tournament. Yakima Valley is 4-2 so far this year.

Directions

Pierce College is in Lakewood, WA. (Don’t go to the Puyallup Campus!!)

9401 Farwest Drive SW

Lakewood, WA. 98498

Directions available here.

Schedule for the Crossover Tournament:

Thursday, 12/14

4 pm – Yakima Valley vs Clackamas

6 pm – Everett vs Pierce

Friday, 12/15

2 pm – Clackamas vs Everett

4 pm – Yakima Valley vs Pierce

Saturday, 12/16

12 pm – Everett vs Yakima Valley

2 pm – Clackamas vs Pierce

Admission

Adult $7.00

Student/Senior/Military $4.00

Pierce students are FREE with ID.

Children 12 and younger are FREE.

NO CREDIT CARDS AT ADMISSION TABLE.

Concessions

The concession stand will be open throughout the tournament.

Credit cards are available at the concession stand.

Social Media Info

Streaming: ALL games will be streamed at Pierceraiders.com.

Twitter Info: Piercecrossover and NWACmbb are used during the tournament.

Flicker Photos: ALL games will have photos taken. Pictures are free in this file: www.flickr.com/photos/130832075@N06/albums/72157688275452882

Wifi Password at the Tournament:

Guest: bball

Password: eAPM9XRC

Hotel Info

Pierce College recommends the Hampton Inn & Suites in Dupont.

Situated along the I-5 corridor off Exit 119.

800 Station Drive, Dupont, Washington, 98327

253-912-4444

Directions

“Join the Weekenders. Tell them you are a friend of Pierce College.”

Restaurant Info Nearby

Dining: Topside Bar & Grill, 215 Wilkes Street (Steilacoom, WA.) (253) 212-3690

1.2 miles from Pierce College (Sponsor of Pierce Athletics)

Take Out: Jack in the Box, 8504 Hipkins Rd SW (Lakewood, WA.) (253) 984-0661

1.2 miles from Pierce College

Delivered In: Jimmy John’s, 8502 Steilacoom Blvd. SW (Lakewood, WA.) (253) 582.1111

1.0 miles from Pierce College

Exit info from the H.E.C.

In case of emergency, you may leave through the front door if near the concession stand or TV.

If in the gym, there are four exits in the gym. You may also take the stairs to an exit by the back door.