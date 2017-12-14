Lakewood First Lions Club’s 5th Annual Crab Feed set for Jan. 27

Christmas is coming and a great present for family members is a ticket to the Lakewood First Lions Club’s fifth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27th, at the Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Conference Center.

Chicken is an alternative meal for those allergic to crab. Wine, beer and pop are available. Music provided by the well-known Lakewood band, “The Rockodiles.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various projects and programs that benefit the Lakewood community.

To purchase tickets ($50) go to ewarn6234 or 253-222-3742.