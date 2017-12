DUPONT – Patriot Landing’s 12 Days of Goodness will be held on Saturday, December 16 from 10:30 am-3:00 pm. Events include a Football Fan Wedding, a Flag Raising Ceremony, Music, Lunch, Raffle Prizes, Photo Booth and a renewal of vows.

Those planning to attend are formers Seahawks players Dave Krieg, Hillary Butler, Norm Johnson, Sam Adkins, and Dennis Boyd. There will also be the Seahawks’ VP, Mama Sherman, Mr. & Mrs. Seahawk, Mama Blue, the Wheels of Boom and more.