Curran Orchard Sculpture Project featured on Rainier Country TV

Submitted by UP for Arts

A behind the scenes look at the proposed “Forever Friends” sculpture for the Curran Apple Orchard Park is featured in this month’s online Rainier Country/Pierce County TV show at www.piercecountytv.org. It is called Rainier Country Winter 2017 Episode 23.

UP for Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 volunteer group, is spearheading the “Forever Friends” project which depicts a young girl offering an apple to a horse named Brewster who was a beloved former UP resident and great grandson of Man o’ War. The estimated $180,000 project will feature a life-size bronze sculpture of the horse and girl along with an interpretative historical sign.

The Rainier Country show includes an interview with noted sculptor John Jewell who also created the “Sharing” statue in Cirque Park along with the fireman in front of the West Pierce Fire and Rescue District headquarters.

There are numerous giving opportunities available to help bring “Forever Friends” to the orchard which is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a community park next year. UP for Arts is also offering a special

$180 Forever Friend category which comes with a commemorative certificate upon request which is great for holiday giving!

For more information, please visit www.upforarts.org or mail your tax deductible donations to: UP for Arts, PO Box 65145, University Place, WA 98464.