62nd Airlift Wing Airman found deceased

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – An Airman assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing was found deceased in his on-base dormitory at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Airman Cody Watt, an aerospace propulsion apprentice assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, enlisted in the Air Force, Oct. 18, 2016 and arrived on station here, March 13, 2017.

“This loss comes as a shock and is felt deeply,” said Col. Rebecca Sonkiss, 62nd Airlift Wing commander. “We are all grieving alongside Airman Watt’s family and extend our sincere condolences to them during this time of great personal loss.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation, but no foul play is suspected at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.