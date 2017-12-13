Westside Story – Winter Warmth at Greater Lakes

Christmas Angels, Joan Eisenhardt and Kathy Sweeney, and a fabulous crew of volunteers at Greater Lakes Mental Health Care are up to good again. I said, “Up to good,” not up to no-good.

Most readers have more than their fair share of love, happiness, and warmth. Believing everyone should have their fair share of love, happiness and warmth, the Christmas Angels and their volunteers worked hard this past year to get ready for their second Greater Lakes Winter Warmth Giveaway.

This year’s event was held on December first just as the temperatures were dropping. Each client was able to choose his or her hat, gloves, and scarf. Some clients selected additional items for their family.

Christmas Angels delivered winter warmth items to clients living in off-site residential buildings and off-site clinics because not all clients were able to attend the main event held at the Greater Lakes Building. A total of more than 1000 sets of hats and gloves, as well as several hundred scarves, were distributed to happy clients.

Many items were handmade by volunteers throughout Pierce County and one 93-year-old knitter who is a Seattle resident.

If you would like to knit or crochet for next year’s Winter Warmth Giveaway, please contact Joan or Kathy at GreaterLakesCares.

Greater Lakes, as well as grants from Lakewood Rotary and Christ Lutheran Church, funded the project. A number of community members and staff also purchased hats and gloves as well as donating money.

Thank you, Greater Lakes Mental Health Care. You are the best! Your caring staff and volunteers help to make your organization a significant community asset by providing mental health services and kindness to more than 7,000 adults and 3,000 children each year.

I have written previous articles about the Christmas Angels. Click my link to learn even more about the excellent work the Christmas Angels and Greater Lakes Mental Health Care accomplish in our neighborhoods.