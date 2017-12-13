Watch out for scammers posing as the Washington State Supreme Court Clerk

Scammers are posing as the Washington State Supreme Court Clerk to call Washingtonians to demand money and threaten arrest. The fraudulent calls have so far targeted individuals with Hispanic last names.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst urge consumers not to fall for the scammers’ ploy. The Supreme Court will never threaten people with arrest or demand payment.

“These imposters prey on consumers’ fears to gain access to their bank accounts,” Ferguson said. “Washington court clerks have never and will never behave that way. I am committed to protecting consumers from this kind of deception.”

The State Supreme Court has received dozens of reports from Washingtonians of scammers using fake caller ID information to make a call appear to come from the Supreme Court clerk’s office. The caller typically states they are from the courts or law enforcement and threatens arrest if recipients do not send money.

What to do

If you or a family member receives one of these calls, hang up immediately.

Do not give in to high-pressure tactics. Do not trust callers who use threats to bully or frighten you. The Supreme Court, any other Washington court or law enforcement agency will never call to demand payment or threaten arrest.

Please help spread the word about this scam by sharing this information with your friends and family.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and file a complaint with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office at www.atg.wa.gov, or report it to the Federal Trade Commission.