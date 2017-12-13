Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour coming to Tacoma

Tacoma, WA – Broadway Center presents Broadway actor and viral sensation Todrick Hall in Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour at the historic Pantages Theater on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The world tour will feature a brand new storyline with new songs, costumes, and production. Tickets start at $19 and go on sale to Broadway Center Members on December 13, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. General on sale December 15 at 10:00 a.m. Meet & Greet Tickets are $50.

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, costume designer, playwright and director. In 2010 Hall first rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He then focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs set to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Hall has since amassed nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 513 million YouTube views. He eventually choreographed for Beyoncé, and won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

In 2014, Todrick Hall was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30 to Watch in Hollywood & Entertainment.” He also starred in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he wrote and directed. The docu-series showed fans a behind the scenes look at Hall and his creative team as they choreographed and staged elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. Additionally, he wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge and choreographer for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Hall starred on Broadway in the Grammy & Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. He was also part of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis, and prior to that he took the stage alongside Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple.

Todrick Hall returned to Broadway this winter and is currently starring in the Grammy & Tony Award-winning musical CHICAGO. The film Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall, an inspiring documentary that shows the hard work and creative power of this multi-talented artist, was also just released.

Tickets for Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tourstart at $19 and go on sale to Broadway Center Members on December 13, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. General on sale December 15 at 10:00 a.m. Meet & Greet Tickets are $50. To buy, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.

The cornerstone of Tacoma’s Historic Theater District since 1979, the Broadway Center’s mission is to energize the community through live performance. The Broadway Center is a non-profit organization recognized for leadership in presenting world-class performing artists, providing one of the largest arts education programs in Washington State, and preserving Tacoma’s historic theaters. Learn more at BroadwayCenter.org.

The Broadway Center for the Performing Arts gratefully acknowledges the following for support of the 2017-18 Season: Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, ArtsFund, Biller Family Foundation, The Boeing Company, CHI Franciscan Health System, City of Tacoma, DaVita, Forest Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The News Tribune, Pierce County Arts Commission, Wells Fargo, and the Washington State Arts Commission.