SBA is looking for Small Business Week Awards nominees

Are you a small business owner with an amazing success story to tell? Or do you know an inspiring small business owner who deserves recognition?

If so, submit your nomination now for the SBA National Small Business Week Awards.

Many household names were previous National Small Business Week award winners including Ben and Jerry’s, Callaway Golf, Chobani, Dogfish Head, Stonyfield Farm, Pacifica, Maui Brewing Company and Tom’s of Maine.

Someone will be the 2018 Small Business Person of the Year … why not you?

All nominations must be mailed or hand delivered to the nearest SBA office no later than 12 p.m. PT January 9, 2018. Winners will be announced during National Small Business Week April 29-May 5, 2018.

For more information, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw/awards or contact your local SBA office:

Seattle District ? desiree.albrecht@sba.gov ? 206-553-2664

Portland District ? anna.shapiro@sba.gov ? 503-326-5220

Boise District ? irene.gonzalez@sba.gov ? 208-334-1673

Alaska District ? scott.swingle@sba.gov ? 907-474-4878