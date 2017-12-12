New overnight ramp closures scheduled in Tacoma for HOV construction

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will close multiple ramps during overnight hours this week for guardrail installation, barrier replacement and erosion control.

The closures are additions to previously announced lane and ramp closures for the week of Dec. 11.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.