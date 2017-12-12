Letter: Courts as a Better Response to the Mental Health Crisis

Submitted by Bucoda Warren, Tacoma

Mental health is a prevailing issue in many communities across the country, and cities are lacking resources and programs to effectively address the problem. Many times, those who are suffering from mental health issues find themselves living on the streets around the city. Due to mental health crises or situations caused by their mental state, many of these individuals are involved in situations such as theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, or unlawful camping, that require a police response. Many times, this leads to arrest and being booked into jails or hospitals, because there are often not enough resources to address mental health and homelessness. Frequently, these individuals are repeat offenders, which burdens police patrols and the municipal court when they come in contact with the criminal justice system. This burden costs the city money that could be used much more efficiently.

One option for cities to address the mental health issues and use criminal justice money more efficiently would be to treat those mentally ill individuals while they are in the municipal court. When individuals with mental health issues are picked up by the police and jailed, they come to the court to be sentenced and sent back to jail. This takes up time that could be used for other cases and does nothing to address the underlying issues that will likely bring that individual back to the court.

With the right resources, a city can establish a behavioral health court system that would do more than just put individuals struggling with mental health issues in jail for non-violent offenses. Behavioral health courts focus on mental health and addiction, bringing together the judge, prosecutor, defense, and social services to create treatment plans for individuals. This form of a therapeutic court would connect defendants with social services in the community and would guide them through a structured treatment plan so that the chances of successful treatment can be increased. Cities would benefit from this specialized court because it would lower the burden on police and the court to process repeat offenders who are unable to be helped without treatment.

With fewer individuals with mental illness wandering the streets, police would be able to focus on other calls, and the court would save money and time no longer having to process the same individuals time and time again. By combining this system with other programs to address mental health, such as behavioral health outreach teams and court social workers, cities can address the causes of mental health issues in the community all while saving resources of courts and police, so they can focus on other public safety matters.

The first step for a city wanting to establish a mental health court would be to convene a task force of affected stakeholders to design the program curriculum, create steps for implementation, and propose evaluation metrics to measure the effectiveness of the court in the community. Best practices would suggest that the judge from the court interested in establishing the court should lead the task force as their judicial impartiality would help to guide the discussion. The task force, at a minimum, should be comprised of the court, police, fire, prosecution, defense, social service providers, and those who have gone through behavioral health courts to bring a vast spread of experience to designing a program that works best for the community. With all stakeholders working together, a city can design a behavioral health court that helps those in their community struggling with mental health issues and help to use taxpayer dollars more efficiently.