The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Click!

Happy Holidays from Bates Technical College

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Bates collaborated with two talented Digital Media students to create this special holiday message. We hope you enjoy it.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.


Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *