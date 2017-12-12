DTNW Celebrates 30th Year with Magical Nutcracker Dec 16th & 17th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST will charm children and family audiences with magical performances of the timeless holiday production THE NUTCRACKER. Storyteller, Nathan Trodahl, will set the stage for each scene, taking us into the living room of the Stahlbaum house with its enormous Christmas tree, into Clara’s dream where she meets a dazzling angel, visits the sparkling Land of Snow and the glittering sugar-spangled Land of Sweets where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and exotic dancers with gifts from foreign lands.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST performers will illustrate the winter classic in bedtime story format through dynamic, innovative choreography, beautiful sets and glamorous costumes. This family-oriented production showcases both classical and contemporary ballet and has rotating casts featuring award and scholarship winning performers from DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST ’s Regional Performing Company and Junior Dance Ensemble along with guest artists. Each show includes an introduction and brief performance discussion prior to the show held by the company’s artistic director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

The leading roles are shared between Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Neil Alexander, Solana Sartain, Madeline Ewer, Lauren Trodahl, Annalise Mitchell, and Katy Levesque. Emma Young, Fancy Williams and Phoebe Holland will alternate the role of Clara. All of these dancers have gained experience with the company by participating in other regionally and nationally awarded DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST programs. Several of them have literally grown up in the spotlight having also performed leading roles as children in DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST’s earlier productions.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST has received multiple awards for outstanding community service and for artistic excellence. With a mission of making dance performances more accessible and giving back to the supporting community, DTNW has been making free performances available to the public through their Arts Are Education and Art Inspires Art program. This enables members of the community who may not be able to attend a formal concert to enjoy a professional theatre experience, while giving the dancers an opportunity to be involved in our community first hand. DTNW also has a school and offers individualized group and private instruction in classical ballet, jazz, tap, dance exercise, yoga and musical theatre.

Three performances of DTNW’s Nutcracker will be held at Mount Tahoma Auditorium on Saturday, December 16th at 2:30 & 7:00 PM and on Sunday, December 17th at 4:00 PM. ADMISSION: $21-$26 Adult $11-$13 Senior (0ver 60) ~ Child ~ Student Dream Passes $45 & $26 ~ Group Rates available

Tickets are available online at www.DTNW.org, at DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST studios at 2811 in Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466, at the box office day of show, or by calling 253-778-6534. Mount Tahoma is located at 4634 South 74th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. Parking is free and the theatre is handicapped accessible.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST is a unique collaboration of groups that work within a performing company. A 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to assisting current and future artists, the company performs additionally throughout the year at community events and produces a free Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Curran Orchard the 3rd week of July with live music and entertainment.