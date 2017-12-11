The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Walla Walla wins Raider Women’s Holiday Tournament

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Things To Know

Walla Walla (7-1) ends up winning the 2017 Raider Women’s Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Warriors beat the Clackamas Cougars (6-2), 57-49. Tracy Acock had 18 points for the Warriors, including 5 three pointers. Adriana Peralez had 17 points to add to the total for Walla Walla.

Pierce College Raiders logoCierra McKeown had a great Friday game vs. Lane (29 pts.), and a similar game on Saturday game vs. Bellevue (26 pts.) to end up winning the MVP award for the tournament. McKeown is 2nd in the NWAC with 22 pts. per game.

Kayce Mock had 12 pts. for the Cougars in the game. Mock ended up making the Holiday All Tournament team for Clackamas.

Earlier Games on Sunday:

Columbia Basin 82, Lane 78 – Fourth Place
Wenatchee Valley 58, Bellevue 49 – Third Place

Raider Women’s Holiday All Tournament Team

#23 Alexis Castro (Columbia Basin-Fr./Granger H.S/Granger, WA.) (15.7 pts. per game avg./ Avg. 6 Assists / 6 steals)
#1 Zaria Jones (Wenatchee Valley-So./Kentwood H.S./Seattle, WA.) (16 pts per game avg./ Avg. 4 Assists /3 steals)
#25 Brenda Akoto (Bellevue-So./Bothell H.S./Bothell, WA.) (20 pts per game avg./ 8.6 rebound avg. )
#20 Jade Skidmore (Walla Walla-So./West Jefferson H.S./Terreton, ID.) (10 pts per game avg.)
#32 Kayce Mock (Clackamas-So./Sutherlin H.S./Sutherlin, OR.)(11.3 pts. per game avg./13.3 rebounds)

Tournament MVP is #10 Cierra McKeown (Walla Walla-So./Touchet H.S./Touchet, WA.) (19 pts. per game avg.)

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *