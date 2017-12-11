Walla Walla wins Raider Women’s Holiday Tournament

Walla Walla (7-1) ends up winning the 2017 Raider Women’s Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Warriors beat the Clackamas Cougars (6-2), 57-49. Tracy Acock had 18 points for the Warriors, including 5 three pointers. Adriana Peralez had 17 points to add to the total for Walla Walla.

Cierra McKeown had a great Friday game vs. Lane (29 pts.), and a similar game on Saturday game vs. Bellevue (26 pts.) to end up winning the MVP award for the tournament. McKeown is 2nd in the NWAC with 22 pts. per game.

Kayce Mock had 12 pts. for the Cougars in the game. Mock ended up making the Holiday All Tournament team for Clackamas.

Earlier Games on Sunday:

Columbia Basin 82, Lane 78 – Fourth Place

Wenatchee Valley 58, Bellevue 49 – Third Place

Raider Women’s Holiday All Tournament Team

#23 Alexis Castro (Columbia Basin-Fr./Granger H.S/Granger, WA.) (15.7 pts. per game avg./ Avg. 6 Assists / 6 steals)

#1 Zaria Jones (Wenatchee Valley-So./Kentwood H.S./Seattle, WA.) (16 pts per game avg./ Avg. 4 Assists /3 steals)

#25 Brenda Akoto (Bellevue-So./Bothell H.S./Bothell, WA.) (20 pts per game avg./ 8.6 rebound avg. )

#20 Jade Skidmore (Walla Walla-So./West Jefferson H.S./Terreton, ID.) (10 pts per game avg.)

#32 Kayce Mock (Clackamas-So./Sutherlin H.S./Sutherlin, OR.)(11.3 pts. per game avg./13.3 rebounds)

Tournament MVP is #10 Cierra McKeown (Walla Walla-So./Touchet H.S./Touchet, WA.) (19 pts. per game avg.)