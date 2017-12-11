Library Board to hold final public hearing on 2018 budget and discuss other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will hold the second and final public hearing on its draft budget for 2018 at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. The board will alsohear the results from MakerFest, a community maker and do-it-yourself event, and elect officers for 2018.
At the December meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.
- Final public hearing on 2018 draft budget: The Board of Trustees will take comments from the public on the Library’s 2018 draft budget. Then the Board is expected to pass a resolution to adopt the $31.9 million budget. The budget continues to build on the Library’s Strategic Plan, with a focus on learning, enjoyment and community. To balance the 2018 budget, the Library again addressed approximately $2 million of a gap between service needs and available funding, as it has been doing for the past 10 years, for a total of $20 million. Costs to operate and maintain the Library System’s services and libraries are increasing at a faster and higher rate than revenues to run them. In recent years, costs have increased by an average of 4.1 percent a year, while property tax revenues have increased at an average rate of 1.8 percent. Property taxes make up approximately 97 percent of the Library’s revenue.
- MakerFest: A total of 1,400 people explored building, creating, crafting, coding and took part in hands-on learning activities at MakerFest, a free community event for people of all ages to learn from makers and do-it-your selfers. This was a record attendance, although the first of a combined event of two previous events the Library hosted DIYFest and Lakewood MakerFest. From robotics and virtual reality and 3-D printing to sewing, home brewing and food preservation, the event sparked interest for children and adults. Puyallup Public Library and Timberland Library helped to sponsor the event with Pierce County Library.
- Officer election: The Board will elect a board chair and vice-chair for 2018. Currently Rob Allen serves as chair and Donna Albers serves as vice chair. Other members of the board include Monica Butler, Pat Jenkins and Daren Jones.
