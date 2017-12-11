Library Board to hold final public hearing on 2018 budget and discuss other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will hold the second and final public hearing on its draft budget for 2018 at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. The board will alsohear the results from MakerFest, a community maker and do-it-yourself event, and elect officers for 2018.

