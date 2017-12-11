Goodwill Board gains retail, culinary, manufacturing ops, construction and financing expertise

TACOMA, WA (December 8, 2017) – Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO for Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, is proud to announce the appointment of five new board members and three new board officers for 2018. Joining the 17 member Board of Directors are Charelle Foege, Demetrius Forte, Daniel S. Glover, Shannon D. Govia and Mark Rodriguez.

New officers include Board Chairman Christopher Algeo, Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Shahrokh Saudagaran and At Large member Suzi Esposito. Retaining their offices for 2018 are Mission Services Chair Bill Dickens, Secretary Judy Swain, and Board Development Chair Colette Taylor. Board member terms are for three years, officer positions are for one year and the Chairman serves for two years after one year as Chair-elect.

New Board Members

Charelle Foege brings more than 20 years of experience in market retail and culinary leadership to Goodwill. She is both an Owner and Vice President of Personnel at Stormans, Inc. an independent grocer with Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores in Olympia. Stormans Inc. also owns the Bayview Catering Business and the regionally recognized Bayview School of Cooking. Prior to her executive position at Stormans, Ms. Foege taught fourth and fifth grade at Jennie Reed Elementary School in Tacoma. Her true passion is helping others to challenge themselves to learn, grow and find the satisfaction in becoming their best selves.

Demetrius Forte brings to the board a decade of expertise in retail operations, marketing, customer service and merchandising. Currently the store manager for Walgreens in Steilacoom and Lakewood, Forte served for seven years as Assistant Manager at two Walgreens in Spanaway and Tacoma. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Central Washington University in 2005 and also has experience in organizing regional special events, such as last year’s Making Strides Walk for the American Cancer Society in Tacoma and American Diabetes Association Day at the Washington State Fair.

Daniel S. Glover contributes 29 years of construction management and business administration as Chief Estimator for Tucci & Sons Construction in Tacoma. In that role Mr. Glover leads a team of professionals in procuring contracts for the construction firm. He currently serves on the Executive Board of the Washington Asphalt Paving Association and as Treasurer of the Gig Harbor Little League. He graduated in 1988 from Washington State University with degrees in Construction Management and Business Administration. Dan and his family enjoy traveling to Mexico on mission trips, distributing donated clothes and toys, repairing and building homes, and sharing their love with the children at the Rancho Milagro Orphanage.

Shannon D. Govia adds nonprofit financial expertise as Assistant Executive Director for the Washington Health Care Facilities Authority in Olympia. His duties include bond issuance for 34 health care providers in the region. His experience includes prior work with the Illinois Finance Authority as Funding Manager and State Purchasing Officer. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Puget Sound and training at the Municipal Bond Club of Chicago, National Development Council and Council for Development Finance Agencies in Washington, D.C. Mr. Govia currently serves as Chair of the Sponsorship Committee for the National Association of Health and Educational Facilities Authorities. (NAHEFFA).

Mark Rodriguez contributes large business excellence, and understanding of production efficiencies and control as Executive Director of a Manufacturing Business Unit in Auburn, providing air and fluid handling systems to all Boeing Commercial Airplane programs and many defense platforms. Previous positions with Boeing included Senior Manager of Manufacturing for the Boeing Defense and Space Delta Rocket Program. Mr. Rodriguez holds a Bachelors of Science in Business Management from Wichita State University with a minor in Mathematics and Economics, and a Masters of Science in Business Management from Friends University.

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region: serving our unemployed…

Goodwill uses thrift store revenue, community support, and their training campuses to provide career skills, other education and job placement in a variety of career fields. As a unique nonprofit business serving 15 counties, thrift shop revenue and public donations fuel programs that help people with limited income, disabilities and disadvantages overcome barriers to employment. This year Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will help 8,500 people with key skills and contacts to become independent self-supporting citizens with a higher quality of life. Of these, more than 1,000 people will be offered entry level positions in office, culinary, construction, barista, catering, retail, custodial, warehouse, transportation and logistics careers thanks to partnerships with employers across Washington. These career development and placement services are funded through generous financial gifts, grants, fees, commercial services and the operation of 37 thrift stores (including our online store) throughout our western, southwest and central Washington operations. www.goodwillwa.org