CPSD Superintendent’s Column: We Hear You!

Submitted by Deborah L. LeBeau, Superintendent

We conducted a community perception survey this fall among more than 400 Lakewood residents. Our district conducts a similar survey every two years to allow families and community members an opportunity to provide their voice on how well the district is serving students and providing the best educational opportunities possible.

Parents and community members said Clover Park School District offers quality educational programs and services and that the district is teaching students the skills they need to lead successful lives. More than eight of 10 respondents told us the district provides appropriate learning environments for student success and most survey participants believe the district ensures schools are safe places to learn.

The input we gain from this survey and other communication methods is invaluable. Community feedback plays an essential role in district decision-making. It also aligns the district’s vision to increase student achievement, board priorities and the district’s accountability plan where community engagement and communication are highly regarded.

The survey also gave some key insights into the way we provide information to the public. Nearly 80 percent of respondents say the district does a good job of keeping the community informed, and 77 percent indicated that the information provided by the district is valuable to them. Being active about informing the public about what is going on in our schools and in the district as a whole is a huge part of what we do.

We use a number of methods to deliver timely and useful information to families and community members. In addition to this Inside Schools community newsletter, which is delivered to households across Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, we also have a number of online publications such as the Annual Report to the Community, Board Review and Construction Zone available on the district website at www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us. The district also uses Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share information.

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors, administration and staff are committed to sharing important information with our families and community members. We want you to continue to have pride in Clover Park School District and hope you will continue to support our dedication to creating promising futures!