12 Days of Resistance Against Tacoma’s Immigration Prison

Tacoma, WA – Separated from family and working for only a dollar a day, it won’t be much of a Christmas for the more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants detained at Tacoma’s Northwest Detention Center. Despite its location in the Tacoma Tide Flats, most local residents are unaware of this private prison, not to mention the inhumane conditions, overcrowding, and lack of adequate care experienced by detainees there.

That’s why, this holiday season, Indivisible Tacoma is teaming up with the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) Resistance (www.nwdcresistance.org/) for “The 12 Days of Christmas,” providing some welcome holiday relief and letting detainees know they haven’t been forgotten.

Every day December 13-24, 2017, members of Indivisible Tacoma, along with a variety of other local grassroots, community, and religious organizations, will reinforce the efforts of NWDC Resistance activists to support detainees and raise awareness of the human rights crisis in our backyard.

People from all over the region are invited to join Indivisible Tacoma this holiday season to learn more about the Northwest Detention Center and to make sure its detainees and their families really do know it’s Christmas. Scheduled events include a December 13 kick-off presentation by the NWDC Resistance, as well as musical performances, letter-writing and art-making events, and the delivery of funds to detainees for essentials such as phone calls and toiletries.

“The 12 Days of Christmas” will conclude on Christmas Eve with a caroling celebration and a candlelight vigil outside the Northwest Detention Center in the Tide Flats.

What: 12 Days of Christmas

When: December 13-24, 2017

Where: Various locations

Who: Hosted by Indivisible Tacoma, free to all, kid-friendly

Why: To provide holiday relief to detainees and raise community awareness

More information: www.indivisibletacoma.org/12days