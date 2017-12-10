Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 8 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 2, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – January 8, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – December 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 4, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Sunnyside Beach Park and Parking Lot to be Closed:

Sunnyside Beach Park and parking lot will be closed Wednesday, December 13, Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15, to allow BNSF to repair the crossing.

Holiday Sing and Play Along:

On Sunday, December 10, the annual Holiday Sing and Play Along is scheduled from 6 PM to 8 PM at Town Hall. All are welcome to this festive and fun event. Donations of nonperishable items for the Steilacoom Food Bank will be collected.

Santa Around Town:

Santa along with his band of merry elves and reindeer will be proceeding through Town on Friday the 15th between 5 PM and 8:30 PM with a stop at Saltar’s Point School at approximately 7 PM. Toys will only be distributed at Saltar’s Point School this year.

Gifts and Donations:

The Town received a donation this week from Elizabeth Grasher of $250 to be used for the Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety:

Car Prowls:

Public Safety has been responding to an unusually high number of car prowls. The one factor in common to all of the thefts was that the criminals gained entry through an unlocked door. Please lock your vehicle whenever you are away from it even for “just a minute” and do not leave valuables in plain sight. Also, if you observe individuals walking through the neighborhood at odd hours, please notify Public Safety when you observe them.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats; cleared debris from storm drains and culverts throughout Town; swept streets extensively; vactored catch basins and manholes in Cormorant Passage; assisted the Water/Sewer crew on a service installation on Wallace Street; sprayed the pervious sidewalks with moss killer; met with a fencing contractor about repairing various fence segments throughout Town; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Tasanee Plat:

The contractor plans on paving next week, weather permitting.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a photo eye to operate the lights on the Christmas tree; installed a new ballast, bulbs, and a photo eye on the downtown clock; repaired two street lights; assisted the Water crew with a new installation on Wallace Street; assisted the Water/Sewer Department due to staff shortages; performed a crane inspection on the service truck; worked on pump #1 at the Saltar’s lift station; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Street and Electric crews installed a service on Wallace Street; repaired a pump at the Saltar’s Point lift station; inspected a sewer service replacement in the 2300 block of Oak Drive; completed comprehensive map updates; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued cleaning up the parks and buildings after the storms; mowed as weather allowed; dug a hole for a perc test at the Community Center for a potential rain garden demonstration project in partnership with the Pierce Conservation District; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Position Opening – Steilacoom Farmers’ Market Coordinator (part-time).

Open until filled with a first review scheduled for December 15, 2017. 2018 hourly rate of $16.86-$19.73.

The Market Coordinator is responsible for on-site management during market season, as well as a number of necessary pre-season and post-season tasks.

Prefer prior market coordination experience, or experience in project management, program coordination, or event planning within a public service environment.

Application Procedures: Applications may be obtained at www.townofsteilacoom.org or by calling the jobline at (253) 983-2590. Submit a Town of Steilacoom application and your resume to: Town of Steilacoom, Attn: Human Resources, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388.

Those applicants whose qualifications most closely correspond to the Town’s needs may be selected to appear before an interview panel. The successful candidate must pass credit and background checks.

The Town of Steilacoom is an Equal Opportunity Employer.