Rare early evening lane closures in Tacoma for paving on Monday, Dec. 11

TACOMA – Contractor crews replacing the original roadway surface of southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome will take advantage of dry weather on Monday, Dec. 11 to pave a section of the highway. The work requires extended hours for overnight ramp and lane closures.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, the right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) will close. At 9 p.m., the entire southbound I-5 c/d will close. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. During the closure of the c/d, drivers headed to State Route 16, I-705 or SR 7 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange, to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Completing the paving on this section of I-5 allows crews to transition into the next stage of the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Ramp and lane closures:

Friday, Dec. 8

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday .

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close between Portland Avenue and East Bay Street. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 and 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will detour using eastbound SR 16 to the northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to SR 7 and loop back to southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705 and 26th Street will close from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 near 38th Street will close from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Southbound State Route 167 to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

All lanes of the southbound I-5 c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between the Puyallup River to Portland Avenue. Single, double and triple lane closures will begin at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively. All lanes will be open by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between the Puyallup River to Portland Avenue. Single, double and triple lane closures will begin at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively. All lanes will be open by 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Southbound I-5

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between the Puyallup River to Portland Avenue. Single, double and triple lane closures will begin at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively. All lanes will be open by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday .

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.