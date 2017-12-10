Raider Women Drown in Lane’s Defense, 102-53

Pierce (2-7) had a hard time keeping up with a well oiled Titan defense today in the Holiday Invitational Tournament. The Raiders had their own issues as a team today that impacted the final score. Pierce finished down, 102-53 to Lane (5-1). Sophomore Kaytreeona Williams-Mack (Spanaway, WA. , Bethel H.S.) said, “We need to be ready when you play against a good team. You have to have a tough attitude. You watched a team that is ready to play. They play with a positive approach. You can’t make mistakes to stay in their lane.”

The Raiders struggled having 32 turnovers during the game. Pierce was down 53-26 at halftime. The Raiders ended with only 26.5% of their field goals finding the rim.

Victoria Mukisa had 11 pts. for the Raiders. Kaytreeona Williams-Mack had 9 rebounds for Pierce. Ruby Daube was 6-8 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Victoria Mukisa (Tacoma, WA., Lincoln H.S.) said, “It all came down to us, no matter how good they are as a team. We need to believe in our teammates and in our program. We need to hustle more every day. We need to all be in to be together to make it happen.”

Pierce will now play on Thursday at Everett on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crossover Tournament.