Holiday treasure housed at Dukesbay

Attending a production at the Dukesbay Theater is sort of like sitting in your neighbor’s living room and enjoying a good cup of coffee or tea while watching your talented friends entertain you with a surprise package filled with a production that is as good or better than you can see at any major theatre around.

Dukesbay is an independent production company with its own worthy agenda; however, the company also opens its theatre to other independent companies with no stage of their own.

Such is the case this December when Changing Scene Theatre Northwest uses the venue to mount “A Very Special Holiday Special,” an evening of comedies written by Mark Harvey Levine.

This prolific playwright has penned a countless number of short plays, most of which are no longer than 15 minutes. However, each has the audience laughing with tears rolling down their cheeks within the first 3 seconds and don’t dry up until final curtain. In short, Levine is a parodist, whose work is a non-stop laugh-a-thon.

Both statements about the author could be surmised when entering the intimate theatre listening to the long remembered strains of that 1950’s great comedian who thrived on parody, Allan Sherman.

“A Very Special Holiday Special” is composed of seven vignettes, all of which are about the holidays – well, some holidays – sort of.

Director Pavlina Morris, who is also Changing Scene’s Managing Artistic Director and founder, proves she is capable of all aspects of theatre. In fact, she also does the lighting and costume designs – some of the costumes could be better, but with a pretty non-existent budget, we can overlook that.

Morris has done an excellent job of keeping each short play unique to itself. Morris’ cast is well honed in their roles; most appear in three or more vignettes. As with so many amateur performers – as well as a lot of professionals – there are some who are much better than others but all give the production their best and are enjoyable to watch.

Each is play is performed on the same set – an empty stage except for the myriad of wrapped Christmas packages upstage center reaching toward the ceiling. Set pieces are brought on and off stage to alter locations for each show.

In the opening vignette, “Oy Vey Maria,” a wooden box with a bed of straw holds a baby. Discovered on stage, standing over the manger, is Chelsea Pedro as Mary. Enters Carol Wieltschnig, as her mother Ann, announcing she has come to see her new grandson and brought (along with a guilt trip) a brisket! (The laughter starts!). Larry Chandler, as Mary’s father Joseph, enters complaining about having to park so far away. Also in this scene is Douglas Ernst as Joachim; and Betzy Miller, Karen Noyes and Curtis Beech as Kings Number 1, 2 and 3. Wieltschnig is amazing as the typical Jewish mother fraught with kvetching about everything from her lack of being able to find a hotel room, the baby’s name and why Mary invited unknown guests but not her own mom and dad to welcome her new offspring.

“Uncle Charlie Sings” is a cute tale of a slip of the tongue to a charming, innocent six-year-old, Kate, played by Miller who goes from tears to adulthood when Eric Cluestas-Thompson, as Uncle Charlie, invents a cover story explaining the family faux pas concerning the fat man in the red suit. Pedro and Chandler are Mom and Dad and Wieltschnig is Aunt Clara in this one.

“You’d Better Watch Out” is the story of an overzealous Christmas military patrol entering a private home and finding no Christmas decorations therein, demand that the homeowners put them up. The biggest problem with this is that Joel and Holly, patiently and peaceably played by Beech and Karen Noyes, are Buddhists and try to explain this to the trio of fascists – Julie Cole as General Merriment, Wieltschnig as Major Holiday and Miller as Private Celebration – but they will have none of this. All must conform! Until Cuestas-Thompson enters as Santa and explains to the three misguided ones they need to mind their own business and let all people celebrate or not celebrate the holiday in their own way. This is a very good lesson to all of us, very nicely done.

“A Very Special Hanukkah Special” has Beech as the Narrator of this piece, Cuestas-Thompson is Murray, Wieltschnig is his wife Kim, Douglas Ernst is Max, Noyer is Judy MacCabee and Miller is The Boy. This parody on “It’s a Wonderful Life,” tells of a sad Murray who is uncomfortable that everybody is celebrating Christmas and so few are doing so for Hanukkah. Murray finds a magic dreidel which gives the power of making one wish, which he gleefully says that he wants all people to celebrate Hanukkah the way they do Christmas – with bright lights, parties, songs and decorations. Unfortunately, Murray has forgotten that he met his lovely wife at a Christmas party, which, of course, are not now held; therefore, they don’t meet nor marry. Murray never realized how much he could lose envying someone else’s life. finding the dreidel again, Murray wishes all things back the way they were.

“The Best Present Ever” has Cole as Linda, Pedro as Cath and Miller as Dawn. This is the magical story of Linda, the owner of her dog Dawn and cat Cath. Linda is feeling low and Cath can’t figure what is wrong – she loves Linda so much and is really looking forward to what her mistress will get her for Christmas. Cath is all about loving her human and hopes if she purrs up against her enough, Linda will rub her tummy. Pedro is pure feline in this. Dawn springs onto the stage to cover Linda’s available side and show her love in a perfect canine manner. The pets try every trick to make the lady of the house forget her woes and concentrate on how much she is loved by the important “people” in her life.

“Oh, Tannenbaum” has Wieltschnig playing a Christmas Tree in the home of Cuestas-Thompson, a Jewish man who is married to a gentile woman, ergo the decorated tree, which comes to life and complains to the man who took her from her forest and away from her saplings to put bright lights on her and let her turn brown and waste away far from home. He agrees to return her to her forest to spend her last days among her family and friends where her remains will help her grow anew.

The final vignette, “Les Miserabelves,” is the longest and, perhaps, the most clever; it really shows the cast’s singing prowess. This is a mishmash of every Hallmark Christmas special that has ever aired on television – plus a few more. It’s all done to the incomparable score of “Les Miserables,” composed by Claude-Michel Schonberg. Cuestas-Thompson is Burl Yves and Prancer; Pedro is Rudolph; Cole is Hermey; Noyes is Cornelius; Miller is Elf Foreman and the Abominable Snowman; Wieltschnig as Clarisse and a Doll; Ernst is Charlie in a Box; and Chandler is Santa. This one follows Rudolph from the North Pole to the Island of Lost Toys and finally back to the North Pole where Santa asked Rudolph to help him deliver the world’s gifts on this foggy night by using his light-up nose.

As with all the pieces in this moralist play, we are hammered over the head with “it’s not a bad thing to be different.”

“A Very Special Holiday Special” is at The Dukesbay Theater at 508 Sixth Ave., #10, above the Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma for a painfully short time; only one more weekend – two more performances – Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $15 to $18; all tickets are $20 at the door. Remembering the size of the theatre, reservations are advised.

For more information or reservations, call Changing Scene at 360-710-5440 or go online to changingscenenorthwest@hotmail.com or veryspecial.brownpapertickets.com.

Fit this little gem under your Menorah or into your Christmas stocking. With Hanukkah beginning December 12 and ending December 20, and Christmas being December 25, this is a truly Holy, Soul-filled time and laughter is really good for the soul.

Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to all.