The Mountaintop coming to Broadway Center in January

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents L.A. Theatre Works’ production of the Olivier Award-winning play The Mountaintop at the historic Pantages Theater on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside of his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. What happened inside room 306 on the evening of April 3 is the stirring subject of The Mountaintop. In 2018, America and the world recognize the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., yet, struggles to resolve racial tension remain a challenge for communities everywhere.

Winner of the prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Play, The Mountaintop is packed with humor and political commentary, providing a glimpse of the human side of Martin Luther King Jr. Hours after his famed final speech, punctuated by the immortal line, “I’ve been to the mountaintop,” the celebrated Reverend reveals his hopes, regrets, and fears, creating a masterful bridge between mortality and immortality.

The Mountaintop contains some mature language. The play will star film, television, and stage actors Karen Malina White and Gilbert Glenn Brown. Shirley Jo Finney will direct.

Tickets for The Mountaintop start at $19 and are on sale now. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.