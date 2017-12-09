Raiders give turnovers late in game and Chemekta capitalizes

Pierce Men’s Basketball team fell to the Chemeketa Storm at the Bellevue Bulldog Tournament today, 90-85. Assistant Coach Joel Green said, “We don’t know how to claim a game at the end. It was similar to a couple of losses at the Thanksgiving Tournament a week ago. Tonight we only had a few turnovers, but the two that we had happened in the last few minutes. In my mind, we gave up a bit at the end of the game.”

Rakeem Hughey led the Raiders with 17 points. Daniel Gregory had 3 three point shots, one of nine that Pierce had in the contest. Marquise Raybon had 13 rebounds for Pierce. Ronnie Roberson had 16 points and 9 rebounds despite fighting foul trouble throughout the game.

Pierce (1-4) will play Columbia Basin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue Bulldog Tournament. Columbia Basin beat Pierce at home during the Thanksgiving Tournament in November, 87-75.