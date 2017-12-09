The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

In Tacoma: SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 reopens

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Things To Know

TACOMA – There is good news for drivers who use the State Route 7 ramp to southbound Interstate 5. Following a long-term closure for I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV construction, contractor crews reopened the ramp to traffic at 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

logoWSDOTWSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience as crews continue to replace the 1960s era pavement on southbound I-5 and build a new McKinley Street overpass spanning I-5. Crews recently installed nine girders on the first section of the new overpass.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *