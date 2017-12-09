In Tacoma: SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 reopens

TACOMA – There is good news for drivers who use the State Route 7 ramp to southbound Interstate 5. Following a long-term closure for I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV construction, contractor crews reopened the ramp to traffic at 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

WSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience as crews continue to replace the 1960s era pavement on southbound I-5 and build a new McKinley Street overpass spanning I-5. Crews recently installed nine girders on the first section of the new overpass.

