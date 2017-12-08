Drainage District candidate filing period to begin Dec. 11

The candidate filing period for all Pierce County Drainage Districts is Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 through Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Declarations of candidacy are accepted at the Pierce County Election Center (2501 S. 35th St. Suite C, Tacoma) on Dec. 11-13, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Declarations of candidacy filed by mail must be received by Dec. 13, 2017.

If two or more candidates file for a position there will be a Drainage District Election on Feb. 6, 2018.

At the time of filing a candidate must be both a property owner in the district and a registered voter in the State of Washington for the last 30 days.

For a complete list of open offices visit www.piercecountyelections.org.

Questions? Call 253-798-VOTE (8683).