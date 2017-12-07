Whiskers in Wonderland Cat Adoption Event

TACOMA, WA – To find senior and special needs cats homes for the holidays, The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be holding its third annual Whiskers in Wonderland adoption event at Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Puyallup on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

Starting at 9:00 am at 6211 Pioneer Way E, attendees can meet their new best furry friend. We will have plenty of golden girls and gents, and all volunteers and staff will be dressed in their winter best, adding to the festive feel. Hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday.

You can also learn what is new at The Humane Society! Community Outreach Manager Megan Kennelly will be onsite both days with information aplenty on Humane Society programs.

Whiskers in Wonderland is Community Cats Manager Patty Rusnak’s way of helping showcase those cats who are shy and timid in a shelter environment. These “cats may hide under their blanket or just spend time in the back of the cage. Don’t let this behavior discourage you from adopting them, as they are just telling you: ‘Hello, I would like to meet you, but I am feeling timid.’”

Rusnak continued: “Our senior and shy felines will be wonderful companion animals once they get to know you. Give a ‘diamond in the rough’ cat the gift of a loving and patient home, and you will be rewarded with a grateful and loving companion.”

Learn more by visiting www.thehumanesociety.org.