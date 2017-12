The Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce has elected Officers and and members of the Board of Directors. All will take office January 1, 2018. They include:

President – Joe Aboubakr, Honest Estate Sales

Vice President – Larry Whelan, Better Properties Real Estate

Director – Donna Herting, Individual Member

Director – Liane Rockewell, Rockwell Interiors

Director – Nona Wight, Steilacoom Tap Room