The Lakewood Historical Society and Lakewood Playhouse have teamed up for offer a Command Performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday, December 14 (7-9 pm). Tickets are $20 (available the Lakewood History Museum) and will benefit the Lakewood Historical Society. Make a contribution to your community even Scrooge would approve of. Celebrate the Holidays by helping the Lakewood Historical Society preserve and celebrate our local history.