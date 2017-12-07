Raiders Women Basketball to Host Holiday Tournament

Pierce College welcomes teams for the 2017 Holiday Invitational Tournament this weekend (December 8-10, 2017). Games are held at the Fort Steilacoom Campus Health Ed. Center in Lakewood. The campus is located at 9401 Farwest Drive S.W. (98498). Please park for free in lot “C”. (Please realize that we do have school on Friday, their may be fewer parking spots for the 2:00 p.m. game.)

Friday Schedule

2:00 Peninsula Pirates (0-2) vs. Wenatchee Valley Knights (4-1)

4:00 Clackamas Cougars (4-1) vs. Columbia Basin Hawks (2-3)

6:00 Walla Walla Warriors (4-1) vs. Lane Titans (4-0)

8:00 Pierce Raiders (2-5) vs. Bellevue Bulldogs (4-2)

2017 Holiday Tournament Bracket

Ticket Prices

$17.00 Tournament Pass

$7.00 Adult Price

$4.00 Student/Seniors/Military Price

No credit cards taken at the door.

Social Media

Hashtags for the tournament on Twitter: #RaiderHoliday and #NWACwbb

Photos at Event

Free photos at the event are available on Flickr.

Photos are available here: Flickrphotos.

Videostream

All games on Youtube at Pierceraiders.com

Hotels in the Area

Hampton Inn & Suites in Dupont, WA.

800 Station Drive. Zip Code is 98327.

253.912.4444

Concession Stand

Open throughout the weekend. Money goes towards athletic scholarships.

Credit cards are available at the concession stand.