Think of the new year and new beginnings and opt for Featured Pet January. This lop girl will melt your heart, and she simply cannot wait to be your bunny of comfort and joy.

The Shorthaired radiant rabbit looks forward to lounging next to her person warmed by love and the spirit of the season, so why wait? Bring her home today — #A522091. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.