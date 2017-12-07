Experience “Christmas at the Fort” Saturday, 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

“Christmas at the Fort!” is Saturday, December 9th, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Living historians will present an authentic re-enactment of Christmas of the 1860s in a period candle-light Christmas in the remaining officers’ quarters! The gift shop will also be open for Christmas shopping. Tickets will be available at the Fort Steilacoom Interpretive Center in Quarters 4 during the event, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults $5, children $3, family $10 (parents & kids).

Historic Fort Steilacoom is located on the grounds of Western State Hospital at:

9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

For more information, call (253) 582-5838 and Ask about “Christmas at the Fort!” or, click: www.historicfortsteilacoom.org/christmas.html