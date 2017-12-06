The Ancient Fruitcake coming to the Steilacoom Library

This month the topic for the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series is certainly timely.

“The Ancient Fruitcake: What Really, Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love and Memory” will be the topic. Author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas will relate strange mythic stories of food that is so old, so unusual or so meaningful that no one dares to throw it away–perhaps this has happened in your family?

During this “chew and chat” Baskas explores how and why these and other formerly fresh foods may have been forgotten, tucked away or preserved due to extraordinary circumstances… and how these foods can and do connect us to family, culture and history.

Harriet Baskas has a Masters in Communications from the University of Washington, and has served as the general manager for three community radio stations in Oregon and Washington. She is the author of seven books, including Hidden Treasures: What Museums Can’t or Won’t Show You, and has created award-winning radio programs on topics as varied as cowgirls, unusual museums, aging boomers, and the Seattle World’s Fair for National Public Radio and regional public radio stations. Seattle based, she currently writes about airports, air travel, museums, and other topics for NBC News, CNBC, USA Today, and other outlets.

Her local talk, sponsored by the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series, will be held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street. This free event will be on Friday, December 8 at 2:00. Get in a fun, holiday mood listening to Harriet and it may change your view of that iconic family fruitcake!