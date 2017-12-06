Pierce College Softball hosting FlapJack Fundraiser at Applebees

Pierce College Raider softball is hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser on Saturday, January 20, 2018. The fundraisers will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.. The Flapjack Fundraiser will be held at Puyallup’s Applebee’s Restaurant at the South Hill Mall. The restaurant is at 3510 S. Meridian in Puyallup, WA. 98373.

Pierce College Softball players are currently selling $10.00 tickets to the event offered through the Pierce Foundation’s Athletic Booster Club. People attending will receive a full breakfast meal at the event. Softball players will have the opportunity to meet with you and help serve the breakfast dinner to you at the event. The team will also have a number of baskets available for auction at the event.

The team is hoping to provide uniforms, gear for practices, provide for travel, and to provide scholarships for the 2018 Softball team.

The Raiders will open their 2018 season at the NWAC Preseason Tournament in Pasco, WA. on February 24. The new coach is Amber Coburn , who was hired in September 2017. The Raiders were 16-16 in league and 16-20 in 2017, under previous coach Mark Edmonston.