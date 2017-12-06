JayRay Adds Allison Mattson to Social Media Team

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Creative marketing and strategic communication agency JayRay has hired Allison Mattson. Her focus is creating content across social channels, to interest users in South Sound destinations, entertainment and recreation. Allison also is involved with social community management, analytics and reporting for a few different clients.

Allison honed her social media, writing, research and public relations skills as JayRay’s intern following graduation from the University of Idaho, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She became a permanent staff member this fall.

Allison has had marketing roles at METER Group USA, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, the University of Idaho Center on Disabilities and Human Development, and Management Recruiters of Coeur d’ Alene.