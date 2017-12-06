The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Flag Lowering for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff Thursday, December 7, 2017, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition. Please call (360) 239-1317 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *