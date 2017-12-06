Bonus Day at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store

Due to popular request, the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store have a bonus day and will be open one more day beyond the original schedule. This Saturday, December 9, the Holiday Store will be open from 10-4 featuring discounts and a last chance to shop.

Popular gift items are ornaments, books, toys, Steilacoom calendars and holiday pillows, but many items will appeal. Support this unique local resource and the Museum’s mission. Find unique giftsfor everyone in the family.

The store is located in the Steilacoom Historical Museum at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets. Come take a look and don’t miss out on your chance to find the perfect gift.