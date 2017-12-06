The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Bonus Day at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Due to popular request, the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store have a bonus day and will be open one more day beyond the original schedule. This Saturday, December 9, the Holiday Store will be open from 10-4 featuring discounts and a last chance to shop.

Popular gift items are ornaments, books, toys, Steilacoom calendars and holiday pillows, but many items will appeal. Support this unique local resource and the Museum’s mission. Find unique giftsfor everyone in the family.

The store is located in the Steilacoom Historical Museum at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets. Come take a look and don’t miss out on your chance to find the perfect gift.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *